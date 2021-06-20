McGill: The Disinformation Dozen

Look, I don’t want to make a big deal of this. I tweeted a cartoon that dead center of one of my favorite topics: All of the many ways our wetware interferes with our cognitive and decision-making processes. I set it to publish Saturday afternoon thinking a few peeps would find it amusing.

Call it “having fun with confirming my priors.”

Given how the Tweet suddenly began to resonate, perhaps some resources on the topic might be worth sharing. First, you can dive into any of the ~1,500 behavioral finance and psychology discussions here. It is a fascinating field, and there is a lot of great sources and discussions here.

If you prefer to listen rather than read, here are all of the related Masters in Business interviews with all of your favorite Psychologists & Behavioral Economists. It is a full semester’s worth of material, and you should earn about 12 college credits for listening to all of it.

If you want to dive into a more narrow example, consider looking into these discussions of the Narrative Fallacy, these on Cognitive Dissonance, and this on the dangers of mixing Politics + Investing.

Last, a short excerpt about Vaccine disinformation on social media from that McGill report I referenced is after the jump.

“The Disinformation Dozen are responsible for up to 65% of anti-vaccine content.”

“At the outset of this research, we identified a dozen individuals who appeared to be extremely influential creators of digital anti-vaccine content. These individuals were selected either because they run anti-vaccine social media accounts with large numbers of followers, because they produce high volumes of anti-vaccine content or because their growth was accelerating rapidly at the outset of our research in February.

Full profiles of each are available at the end of this report:

1. Joseph Mercola

2. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

3. Ty and Charlene Bollinger

4. Sherri Tenpenny

5. Rizza Islam

6. Rashid Buttar

7. Erin Elizabeth

8. Sayer Ji

9. Kelly Brogan

10. Christiane Northrup

11. BenTapper

12. Kevin Jenkins

Sources:

Dozen Misguided Influencers Spread Most of the Anti-Vaccination Content on Social Media

by Jonathan Jarry

McGill University, March 31, 2021

https://bit.ly/3cUCnFA

Full report in PDF format

The Disinformation Dozen: Why platforms must act on twelve leading online anti-vaxxers

Center for Countering Digital Hate

https://www.counterhate.com/disinformationdozen

~~~

Found somewhere on the internet…