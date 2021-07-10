10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• 9 Questions For The Bull Market Bull markets are way more fun than bear markets but they can also warp your brain. Here are 9 questions I’m pondering at the moment in one of the great bull markets of my lifetime. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Snapchat is TikTok is Instagram is Facebook is Snapchat. What do we do now? No feature is sacred in social, and the copying happens faster than ever. Going forward, social networks will be a lot less about features and a lot more about networks. (Protocol)

• Mandate the vaccine, not masks Vaccines are the solution to Covid-19. Let’s make the most of them. (Vox)

• How Nothing Designed ‘Ear 1s’ to Beat Apple AirPods The head of design at Nothing explains how their product could take on Apple’s all-conquering wireless earbuds, at a fraction of the cost. (Wired)

• If They Say They Know, They Don’t Know A principle for understanding which experts to trust, including the CDC. (Slate)

• Covid Is the 21st Century’s Sputnik The space race spawned Darpa. The pandemic proved we need an agency for health innovation. (Wall Street Journal) but see How Covid vaccine incentives failed America America has a long history of requiring vaccinations. Why so much resistance when it comes to Covid? Want to see a movie or play, eat in a restaurant, hear a concert, shop at the mall, visit a museum or board a train or a plane? Then get vaccinated and be prepared to show proof of it. (MSNBC)

• A California city raised essential worker pay — and their expectations Hazard pay changed the lives of California grocery store employees during the pandemic and may have begun a long-term shift for lower-wage workers. (Politico)

• Hiltzik: The Atlantic says ‘the California Dream is dying.’ So what else is new? Magazine writers’ chestnuts don’t get any more dependable than the “death of the California dream” trope. It’s got everything a writer looking for buzz could ask for: the irresistible opportunity to simultaneously evoke and denigrate the sun and fun of the Golden State. Bikini-clad prurience and quelling of readers’ enviousness in one glittering package. Hollywood glamor, Silicon Valley wealth and the dark side of both, all at the same time. (Los Angeles Times)

• A Rap Song Lays Bare Israel’s Jewish-Arab Fracture — and Goes Viral A Jew and a Palestinian sling slurs at each other, giving voice to hidden prejudice with the aim of overcoming it. (New York Times)

• Fencers Refused to Fight. Then Came the Rule That Changed the Sport. After fencers spent too much time dancing around doing nothing, the sport introduced a new way to force the action—and it has already introduced new thrills at the Olympics. (Wall Street Journal)