Advantages of Nimble WFH Banks

July 6, 2021 8:00am by

 

Discussing Robinhood’s IPO, Wall Street returning to offices and U.S. auto sales with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua, Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz.

 

Ritholtz on Robinhood IPO, Returning to Office, Auto Sales

Source: Bloomberg, July 2nd, 2021

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under