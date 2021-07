Last week, I discussed part of the reasons many low paying jobs were going unfilled: many people in those industries used the lock down year to switch careers.

We discuss why it’s so hard for restaurants to get workers back on the payroll on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Why It’s So Hard to Get Restaurant Workers Back



Source: Bloomberg, July 13th, 2021

