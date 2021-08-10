10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Think You Know Your Bitcoin From Dogecoin? Test Your Crypto Knowledge Everyone’s talking about digital currencies, meme coins and DeFi. But how much do you really know about them? (Bloomberg)

• My Investing Nightmare: If I had to pick a market to represent my investment nightmare, I would pick Spain from 1973-1983. For the uninitiated, from the mid 1970s to early 1980s Spain experienced high inflation, high unemployment, and sluggish growth that destroyed their capital markets over the course of a decade. And, as the chart below shows, it was a slow ride down for those 10 years: (Of Dollars And Data)

• The speed of the US economic recovery has been record-breaking. It won’t last. Despite the continued optimism about the country reopening, US economic growth is already starting to slow. Yes, year-over-year comparisons to the catastrophic conditions in the spring of 2020 have been puffing up recent economic growth data. But it’s important to understand that there’s much more to the story from an economic cycle perspective. That’s our conclusion not only from the data we regularly monitor that define economic cycles — like GDP and jobs — but also economic indicators that foresee peaks and troughs in those cycles. (CNN)

• Deal Of The Century: How Michael Dell Turned His Declining PC Business Into A $40 Billion Windfall After years battling Silicon Valley skeptics and Wall Street adversaries, Michael Dell has pulled off the deal of the century, borrowing and flipping his way to a $50 billion fortune. His biggest ambitions lie ahead—and they have nothing to do with space. (Forbes)

• Just-in-Time Manufacturing? Not With Rickety U.S. Infrastructure Tortured logistics at one factory in Pennsylvania reveal the economic toll of strained highways and ports. (Businessweek)

• Who Are the Unvaccinated in America? There’s No One Answer. One segment of people who have avoided shots is vehemently opposed to the idea. But there is a second group, surveys suggest, that is still deciding. (New York Times)

• The chip shortage is getting worse The semiconductor supply crunch came for cars and phones. Now consumers are facing higher prices. (Vox)

• It started because he went to watch the sunrise. Now he’s a trusted confidant to strangers each morning from his bench. Every morning, he rises at 4:30, puts on a fedora and sits on his front porch to sip a cup of coffee and clear his head before driving seven miles to the waterfront downtown, he said. (Washington Post)

• Is Hot Vax Summer Even Happening? “The rumors of this ‘casual hookup summer’ were vastly overstated,” said one dating app’s director of relationship science. (Vice)

• ‘The Ascent Was Just Wild’ – The Oral History of The Strokes’ ‘Is This It’ On the 20th anniversary of modern rock’s most seminal album, VICE spoke to its producer, publicist, journalists and the guy who shot the “arse cover.” (Vice)