Barry Ritholtz says “the trend is your friend” when it comes to investing and discusses his views on Apple. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene and Kailey Leinz on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Wall Street Still Doesn’t Understand Apple



Source: Bloomberg, August 24th, 2021

I found this 2005 post, but I am not sure if that’s the column I was referring to in the video: