I usually finance or own my cars outright. However, I always have one car that is a business lease (the only financially rational way to lease). This keeps me current on the latest auto tech, allows me to go through a sales/lease process every 3 years, and gives me flexibility on purchases.

The lease that comes up a year from now is a 2019 BMW M4.0 X4 crossover. It’s great for long weekends, throwing the dogs in the back, bags in the rear. It is a comfortable utility hauler that looks good and drives well.

With less than a year to go, it’s time to look for a replacement: I do a deep dive into new models, consider marquees and powertrains: EV, Hybrid, or ICE? Medium or Large? SUV, Crossover, or Wagon? I miss our old Honda Crosstour, perhaps the best utility vehicle I have ever had. Do I stay with the same marquee for easy familiarity with controls or try something new? In BMW land, I would consider a hybrid X6; if we change brands, the Ford Bronco Wildtrak, Range Rover Defender or HSE Sport, even a Volvo V90 wagon are interesting. If we go EV, the Jaguar iPace or 2021 Audi Q6 e-tron or Ford Mustang Mach E or Cadillac Lyriq or the Porsche Macan Electric or 2023 Lucid Gravity are all appealing. One cannot complain about a lack of choices.

Then there is this gorgeous thing below: the 2022 Lexus LQ. A very modern Lexus, powered by 416-hp twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 paired with a 10-speed automatic, plus whatever the 2 electric motors of the hybrid add. AWD is my only option in the NorthEast.

I want to see how the production car differs from the show car — is the interior as futuristic as the concept car? Will it be available in that gorgeous burnt metallic bronze? Will it have a better drivetrain than the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)? Can I get a dog-friendly bench seat in the rear? So many questions.

Prices are rumored to start at $80k.



Source: MotorTrend



Source: Torque Report



Source: Lexus

See Also: Car and Driver