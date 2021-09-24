Market Rhetoric

A few quick words about recent market action/commentary:

The chart above shows the past 3 months, which these days count as an uptick in volatility. At least, when compared to the mostly upward move since March 2020.

I don’t usually pay much attention to television or market commentary but I spent more time than usual watching + reading the past two weeks out of curiosity as to what was being said. The nicest thing I can say is I still retain the capacity to be surprised. On rare occasions, someone with a known process and a good track record appeared to say something of value. What struck me was how impossible it is for the average reader/viewer/listener to discern who was worth listening to or not.

My interest in information theory and rhetoric led to a few observations:

-Everybody is fantastic at explaining what just happened; (if only they had the capacity to warn us about it beforehand); -Feel free to say “I don’t know” in those rare cases when you don’t know. -How much of what we see as specific sector or macroeconomic breaking news is already reflected in market prices? -When asked a factual question, you should proffer a factual answer; if you are giving an opinion or making a forecast, you should make that clear. -There is nothing wrong with saying “My expertise is in “X,” and I have little insight to add about “Y.” -12+ hours a day of broadcast is a lot of air to fill. Viewers must determine for themselves what is truly relevant to their long-term holdings. -It may be news to you but it is pretty old to the players in that particular space. -As a guest, you have no obligation to answer stupid questions; you win bonus points if you point out a stupid question without the anchor realizing that you did. -It is amazing what feels super important at the moment very quickly fades with time.

I understand that half of the financial industry and the ecosystem that surrounds it is built on seeing patterns in randomness. But that does not mean anyone needs to pretend to know everything or claim to foretell the future.

Enjoy the weekend, it looks to be spectacular…

