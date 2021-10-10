10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Remote work is bringing the city to the suburbs How working from home is changing the suburbs as we know them. (Recode)

• The new Fear and Greed The type of fear that now drives most market activity (because it drives most market participants) is something different than the fear we’ve been accustomed to from reading about history. I would label this type of fear Insecurity. (Reformed Broker)

• The Great Retail Reset: On London’s crumbling high streets, two massive real-estate investors are banking on opposing strategies. (Institutional Investor)

• 4 Things That Will Never Change For Young Investors If you wanted to put your money to work in the financial markets, you most likely had to drive to a brick-and-mortar office to meet with a broker. You would then have to fill out some paperwork to buy a severely limited number of tax-inefficient mutual funds or individual stocks. Those securities would often require an upfront fee in the 5% to 10% range for you to buy them. The entire process could take days for all of the paperwork to go through.(A Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Hidden Ways the Ultrarich Pass Wealth to Their Heirs Tax-Free An inside look at how Nike founder Phil Knight is giving a fortune to his family while avoiding billions in U.S. taxes. (BusinessWeek)

• TechScape: From Friends to Squid Game – why Netflix viewing figures matter Up for discussion in the Guardian tech newsletter: the problem with the streaming company’s outlandish claims (The Guardian)

• Untethered: There’s a Potential Grenade at the Center of the Crypto Economy It’s time to get very worried about Tether, the “stablecoin” at the center of the crypto economy. (Slate)

• The animals that may exist in a million years, imagined by biologists Fully aquatic whale-rats. Praying mantises the size of dogs. Scientists imagine the future evolution of life on Earth. (Vox)

• Rudy Giuliani Is (Probably) Screwed Former prosecutors say he is in an excruciating legal predicament — and could very well flip. (New York Magazine)

• Paul McCartney Doesn’t Really Want to Stop the Show Half a century after the Beatles broke up, he’s still correcting the record—and making new ones. (New Yorker)