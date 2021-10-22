Get Future Proof

If we’ve learned anything over the past 18 months, it’s that the world can change faster than we ever imagined. The ground shifted under our feet, and now the pace of that change is accelerating.

Staying current is not enough, we must be prepared for whatever comes next. Whether you are an RIA or family office or an investor looking to preserve financial security, you need to be on the bleeding edge, see around corners, avoid getting caught by that meteor.

You want to be Future Proof.

I have a strong sense of urgency about being ready for the coming paradigm shift. Doing so requires new tools, a fresh set of skills, perhaps even a new way of thinking about the world.

Future Proof is an entirely new approach to meeting this challenge.

We are bringing together those involved in wealth management and technology and culture and impact, all in one place. We are going to make these events fun and festive, educational and entertaining. Let’s bust out of the hotel meeting rooms and conference halls, and instead get out into the sunshine on the beach — no suit or tie required.

We’ve begun to share our vision for this, and it’s resonating. We will share more details in the coming months, but I can assure you of this: It will not be like any event you have ever participated in before.

You do not want to miss this.

Discount code for Big Picture Readers: Get 50% off. Go here, and use the code “genzero,” This offer expires Sunday.

