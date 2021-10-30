MiB: Lisa Jones, Amundi US

This week, we speak with Lisa Jones, who leads the $100 billion U.S. arm of the French asset management giant Amundi, which has more than $2 trillion in assets under management globally. She serves as president and chief executive officer of Amundi US Inc., which covers the US, Canada and Latin America. She heads the U.S. executive committee and is a member of the global executive committee. Jones was named as one of the “Top Women in Asset Management” for the second time by Money Management Executive.

Jones observes that role of advisors in a low-rate environment is to solve problems for their investors in a timely and transparent way. She describes how Amundi has positioned itself to act as a financial partner across all of its clients around the world.

She explains how she met the challenges of running the front, middle and back offices during a pandemic. Maintaining a sense of corporate culture during the lockdown was crucial; she held small coffee discussions over Zoom with 8-10 staff members at a time exploring how to find new ways to be present. She expects to continue with a hybrid model: The home office remains a place of productivity, while the office space is a place of collaboration.

The biggest new trend Jones sees from their clients is a rising interest in Net Zero and ESG investing.

