MiB: Sukhinder Singh Cassidy

This week, we speak with Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, a serial entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience founding, scaling, and selling companies. She is founder and chair of theBoardlist, a premium talent marketplace, and author of the recent Wall Street Journal bestseller “Choose Possibility: Take Risks and Thrive (Even When You Fail).”

She began her career as an analyst for Merrill Lynch in New York and London. She took a position at Junglee, which was acquired by Amazon in 1998. At Amazon, she led the merchant business development business, the forerunner of Amazon marketplace. She occasionally got to work directly with Jeff Bezos when the company only has 1200 employees.

Recruited by Google, she turned them down because she wanted to work in a start-up building new products. Eight months later, Google offered her a leading role integrating Google Local with Google Maps. After building those two groups, she helped to launch Google International.

She later co-founded Yodlee, a company that offers account aggregation services allowing users to see their credit card, bank, investment, email, travel reward accounts in one place. She left Google to start Joyus, which eventually exited in a sale to StackCommerce in 2017.

She shares what she learned from those experiences as an analyst and entrepreneur in her new book, Choose Possibility.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

Sukhinder Cassidy Singh Book

Choose Possibility: Take Risks and Thrive (Even When You Fail) by Sukhinder Cassidy Singh



Sukhinder Cassidy Singh Favorite Books

Strategy Beyond the Hockey Stick: People, Probabilities, and Big Moves to Beat the Odds by Chris Bradley, Martin Hirt, Sven Smit



Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

