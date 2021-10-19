Accredited Investor Errors

I will be participating in a virtual lecture tomorrow from 9:30 am discussing how to avoid some of the biggest errors made by investors.

In my opinion, these are the 5 most significant errors that (IMO) can be easily fixed. You will not be surprised to learn that various behavioral errors are part of the reasons these errors exist. Awareness of the errors and what concrete steps you can take to avoid them are the key.

A quick teaser:

UHNW Investor Errors

1. “Real World” Performance

2. Tax Alpha

3. Single Points of Failure

4. Life Phases

5. Spend!

It’s a short 30-minute discussion, and you can register here.