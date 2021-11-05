1956 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mark II

Most of us know of Aston Martin via the DB5, made famous by Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels/films. But the DB2 is the predecessor car that set up the later and more famous models.

The DB2 is claimed to be the very first car design with a hatchback, which became a signature for Aston Martin and was widely imitated by other marquees. Hand-formed aluminum bodywork fronted by a wrap-around windshield, substantial bumpers, and headlights at the end of those long fenders. The form featured a raised roofline, tail fins, and bubble-type taillights. It created the beautiful shape for which Aston became known.

The interior was similarly lovely. The center stack of instruments was later seen in the BMW 507 and Z8. The 2.9-liter VB6J inline-six features dual overhead camshafts, hemispherical combustion chambers, and twin SU HV6 carburetors. As the pictures show, it is one of the more lovely engines ever made. Mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, it made 165 hp, and had a top speed of 120 mph.

This lovely version sold for $199k last year.



Source: Bring A Trailer