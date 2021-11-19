1968 Toyota 2000GT

The 2000GT has been called the most beautiful, the most important Japanese car ever made. The rare, Japanese E-Type, is the most collectible car ever produced by Japan.

Built briefly between 1967 and 1970 by Yamaha, it was a very limited-production run, totaling a mere 351 made, and only 62 of those came to the United States.

The two-door, two-seat, front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive design revolutionized the world’s view of Japanese automobiles. Its aluminum body is sensuous and sexy, with a double-bubble roof. Powered by a Yamaha-developed DOHC, 12 valve, hemi-head straight-six, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It made 150HP, which was enough to make it competitive with the Porsche 9111 of the day.

A friend had one for sale a few years ago; the rarity of the car is why they regularly change hands for $750k+. The especially striking white version you see below went for $850,000.



Source: Bring A Trailer