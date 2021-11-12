The new Mercedes Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan looks like a concept car we might see in a decade.

It’s not: It is a production car available for purchase now.

This is more than an electrified version of the S-Class — it’s a brand new platform for MB, and does not share any components or panels with the S-Class. one that will be the basis of Mercedes’ EV line. It has a drag coefficient of .20, making this the most aerodynamic vehicle for sale today. The ultra-luxurious electric sedan has a range of more than 340-350 miles.

Its most stunning feature is its 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen — a massive infotainment touchscreen comprised of 3 screens making 377 square inches of visual space running the full width of the cabin.

EQS 450+ is a single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup and starts at $102k

EQS 580 4MATIC has two motors driving all four wheels starts at $119k.

Sources: Mercedes-Benz, Car and Driver, Cars.com

More photos after the jump