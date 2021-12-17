Earlier this year, I sold my wife’s M235i 6 speed convertible (at a nice premium) with a 2017 Panamera 4S (I enjoy paying half of MSRP for cars coming off lease, avoiding that big depreciation). It’s our adult car, with actual back seats and a huge trunk. She loves it.

But she misses rowing her own gears, doesn’t love the gated shifter of the Audi or the raw power and size of the M6. So I have been looking for a cheap toy, maybe a Cayman or older 911, something else she can play with on the weekends that costs $25k.

Big mistake. I have avoided falling down the rabbit hole of Porsche aficionados, but my casual search for a cheap driver sent me into this fascinating new realm of Porschephiles. The result has been an unrequited lust, checkbook firmly stashed away so as to avoid temptation and the dangerous impulse purchase.

The latest object of desire: A 2010 Porsche 911 Turbo (997.2) 6-Speed Coupe: The air-cooled Porsche 911s that have become so collectible were replaced by a more modern water-cooled 911s designated 996; it ran from 1997 to 2006. I learned the 997 gen (2007-2013) was considered vastly superior. A refresh in 2009 (997.2) added some improvements. The 2012 version of the 911 featured the last 911 Turbo with a manual gearbox. The 500-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six engine sends power to all four wheels, allowing for a 0-60 time of around 3.0 seconds, and a drag-limited top speed of 193 mph.

It’s a beast.

The lovely version you see below is 1 of 71 2010 997.2 Turbo Coupes in North America; Its 1 of 6 to have been specified in Carrara White with a cabin completed in Black Full Leather. Hardcore Porschephiles prefer the manual transmission and the svelte-shaped and right-sized Turbos that are in line with the original 911 Turbo’s (930) design philosophy.

I intellectually understand that color combos are the least important thing to any used car buyer — focus first on condition and mileage (and options), take a test drive, pay for the PPI — these are the things that matter most. But I must admit that this White/Black combo with red calibers, red stitching, red seat belts, and even the Turbo script in red all make for a compelling package, even if my price range is 20% of what these cars go for.

The original MSRP was $147,540. These are now on the upswing and have been selling for close to MSRP a decade later. It’s a tempting supercar.



Source: Ryan Friedman Motor Cars