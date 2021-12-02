Biggest Public Companies (by Country)

The Biggest Companies By Market Cap in 60 Countries



Source: Visual Capitalist

I am a sucker for any map-based analysis. This one looks at publicly traded companies by size (by market cap) in each country.

I guess we should not be surprised to see what types of firms dominate the list: It’s mostly Tech and Communications and Finance firms, with a handful of discretionary and luxury retailers, mixed in with a few energy/mineral companies to round out the list.

The interesting issue to me is this: What did each of these standouts do in order to scale up in such a massive way. For some it’s longevity, for others, it was the right business model, and for others, we should not underestimate the role of luck in being in the right place at the right time.