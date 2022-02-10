10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• War in Ukraine: How we got here — and what may come next The road to war was long and complicated. The way out may be, too. (Grid)

• What happens when Americans stay in the same house forever? Americans used to move a lot; now they don’t. It could be causing a social crisis. (Vox) see also People Moving Out Of California, New York, Florida And Texas Pre-Covid migration, Between 2015 And 2019, Visualized (Digg)

• Tech Selloff Hints at Deep Cracks in Glamour Stocks Shares of highly valued, rapidly growing companies with little or no profits are suffering declines typically associated with financial meltdowns and other crises. (Bloomberg)

• The impact of throwing Russia out of Swift The messaging network has become the embodiment of the “weaponisation of finance” (Financial Times Alphaville)

• Unfunded Liabilities: How Three Public Pensions Found Themselves in Crisis And how they are clawing their way out. (Chief Investment Officer)

• The Five-Day Workweek Is Dying: And the implications for work and cities are going to be fascinating. (The Atlantic)

• Over 82% of Americans paid over MSRP to buy a new car in January New data from Edmunds is full of shock value. (AutoBlog) Worried About Inflation and Supply Constraints? Try Being a Small Business. Larger companies have used their heft to turn higher demand into increased earnings, but smaller firms are adding debt and burning cash (Wall Street Journal)

• Fed Up With Google, Conspiracy Theorists Turn to DuckDuckGo The embrace by some conservative influencers and conspiracy theorists is part of a broader effort to shift people away from Big Tech. (New York Times)

• The Seven Habits That Lead to Happiness in Old Age: Your well-being is like a retirement account: The sooner you invest, the greater your returns will be. (The Atlantic)

• A Nerdy Baseball Stat Is Going Mainstream. The Wonks Aren’t Happy. When the lockout ends, some players’ pay might be partially determined by their WAR, raising questions from the websites that calculate it (Wall Street Journal)