Twin-Spark 1966 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT

Alfa Romeos rarely show up on my radar. When I was coming up, Italian sports cars were thought of as temperamental, and if you went that direction (instead of an American Muscle car) you might as well have gotten an F-car. Little did I know.

Now, we are seeing Alfas as relative bargains, modestly priced go-fast cars that can be renovated, modded, even raced.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT was produced from 1965 to 1968. The 2-door coupé was powered by a 1.6L Twin Cam 4 cylinder mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. They were tossable GTs, with a modest power output of 108 HP. The model you see below has been tweaked to create 200 HP, which makes this little GT a sprite little racer. The owner of this one spent over six figures rebuilding this spec to better than what came out of the factory.

These come up for sale occasionally (see this or this); the one below was bid to $86,000 last month but RNM. A similar sort of Ferrari GT Coupe goes for 10X that. Think of Alfas as the gateway drug to classic Italian motoring. (See also this 1975 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000).

If you are intrigued by these, check out Alfaholics, the enthusiast site for all things Alfa.



Source: Bring A Trailer