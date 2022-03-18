1938 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet by Figoni & Falaschi

French automaker Delahaye was designed by engineer Jean François; produced from 1935 until 1954, it was a sporting tourer and popular for racing. 135s won the Monte Carlo Rally in 1937 and 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1938.
The 135M was introduced in 1936, and the 135M was a variant featuring a larger, more powerful 3.6L inline six engine; the model you see below has triple carburetors, generating 115hp. Delahaye built the 135M until 1954, although production halted during WW2.
The swoopy body you see was created by Figoni et Falaschi, a French coachbuilding firm. This lovely design is fairly tame — some of their later body designs were among the most outrageous and beautiful cars ever built, most notably, the Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’ Coupé.
Source: Bring A Trailer