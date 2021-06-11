1938 Talbot Lago T23

Staying with our theme of open-air driving for the Spring (see this, this, this, this, this, this, this, this, or this) the Talbot Lago has a fascinating history and a design twist for the cabriolet.

Anthony Lago was an Italian engineer and motor-industry entrepreneur. To subsidize his race car habit, he purchased Automobiles Talbot France, with a plan to sell chassis to the motoring public. Supercars.net explains, “The most prolific of these was the T23 which was built in different wheelbases and featured either a three or four-cylinder engine. Some special models came with the hemispherical T150C SS cylinder heads.”

The T23 was bodied by a coachbuilder selected by the customer. Perhaps the most unbridled exterior designers of automobiles were the design house Figoni et Falaschi. They had created a spectacular version of the Delahaye 135 coupe, the Torpedo roadster, and the Talbot-Lago T150 SS Teardrop Coupe. They created both coupe and cabriolet versions of the Talbot Lago T23.

The twist: For most cars, it’s the open-air convertible that is more desirable, collectible, and expensive. There are a handful of very notable exceptions: The Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, the 1963 split-window Corvette Coupe, and then this car, the Talbot Lago T23.

These Convertibles have been selling $250,000 or more. The Coupe goes for 10 times that amount. When you see the outrageous Figoni et Falaschi design, you can understand why.

I guess that makes these open-air cars a bargain. Pick one up today, and enjoy the lovely weather.



Source: Classic Driver