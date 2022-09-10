10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Work From Home Is Loved Worldwide, Even If Wall Street Hates It: New research paper highlights global appeal of remote work Workers would take 5% pay cut to keep option of days at home. (Bloomberg)

• What’s Alpha? These days, the statistic’s interpretation is taken more figuratively than literally. (Morningstar)

• Pandemic, Recession, Roaring Twenties… Repeat? We’ve all heard and studied how terrible the 1929 Crash and ensuing Great Depression was for America’s economy, but far less people know about the other 1920s economic downturn: the “forgotten depression” of 1920-1921. While technically a recession, the economic slump of 1920 certainly felt like a depression. (Investor Amnesia)

• The Disaster Consultants: Meet the middlemen of climate change, the private contractors who make bank off helping devastated towns and cities with their FEMA paperwork. (The Verge)

• Some Amazon Prime customers say they don’t have two-day shipping anymore: A former Amazon employee found that, in large areas of Washington state, Prime deliveries can take four to five business days. (Vox)

• How Japan Won its ‘Traffic War’ Until the early 1970s, Japan endured a high rate of road fatalities. Now the nation boasts one of the world’s best traffic safety records. Here’s why. (CityLab)

• Ukraine Is Waging a New Kind of War: The fight to retake the city of Kherson plays to the Ukrainians’ strengths, not the Russians.’ (The Atlantic) see also ‘We have already lost’: far-right Russian bloggers slam military failures: Military pro-war bloggers with frontline contacts offer rare insight into Russia’s performance on ground (The Guardian)

• Trump should fill Christians with rage. How come he doesn’t? Put another way: People were primed for a militant, populist uprising to take back the Holy Land for God. This was the milieu entered by Jesus, in about 28 A.D. (Washington Post)

• When Weird Al Yankovic Met Daniel Radcliffe, Things Got … Well, You Know: For their decidedly nonfactual rock biopic, the pop-music parodist and the “Harry Potter” star found themselves on the same wavelength. (New York Times)

• Serena Williams – analysing the barely believable data that explains her genius: After 23 grand-slam titles, more than a thousand matches, and innumerable GOAT debates, Serena Williams’ professional tennis career is over. (The Athletic)