Come Join Us in Huntington Beach!

Last day before travel.

The beach is prepped, stages are going up, the food trucks are ready. All of the prep calls with the panels are done, and we will soon be traveling to California for what looks top be an absolutely groundbreaking, amazing event.

Going through my checklist: Prep panels and interviews (✓), haircut (✓). All that’s is left to pack.

If you have not signed up yet, and will be anywhere near Huntington Beach next week, this is your last opportunity to come join us at Future-Proof: Big Picture Readers can register here — use the code “Big Picture 50%.”

No cramped conference rooms or giant indoor facilities for this event. The crew has pulled together something that is amazing, guaranteed to be memorable and experiential; here is what the early set up looks like:

For more information:

Future Proof Festival site

Official press release

Follow Future Proof on Twitter

See also:

Future Proof is Almost Here!

Batnick: The Best Advisor Event of the Year

Josh Brown: Future Proof