1970 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Coupe

Introduced at the 1966 Turin Motor Show, the Ghibli was styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro with Carrozzeria Ghia. Dual air vents in its hood, chrome fender vent spears, and what looks like the longest bonnet ever made created a unique design for this Maserati V8 grand tourer. American magazine Sports Car International named it number 9 on its list of Top Sports Cars of the 1960s.

Only 1,170 coupes were manufactured over six years of production (just 125 Ghibli Spyders were made). The original color is Marrone Colorado, the interior is Senape Connolly leather, powered by a 4.7L quad-cam V8 with quadruple Weber carburetors made 306 HP and was mated to a ZF five-speed manual transmission. You can see the Spyder version of the Ghibli here.

These range in price (this one has remained modest so far), but values have climbed recently, and at BAT, you can see the range of recent sales from 100k to high 6 figures. This beautifully restored example below sold for $378,000

Source: Bring A Trailer