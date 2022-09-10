10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-Q3 say farewell to September morning WFH reads:

• If Your Quiet Quitting Is Going Well, You Might Be Getting ‘Quiet Fired’: Workers who coast risk being written off—and eventually laid off—by bosses with ‘productivity paranoia.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• TikTok: Will posting salaries online close the pay gap? Gen Z is known for sharing everything about their lives – from their outfits to their latest meals – online. Now, they’re sharing their salaries, defying a long-held taboo and ruffling employers’ feathers in the process. (BBC)

• Swimming naked: The tide of liquidity is turning. Faster, perhaps, than many investors anticipate. (Ruffer)

• The mysterious ad slump of 2022: Four theories on why ad sales are plummeting even as the economy is doing fine. (Vox)

• Pound’s Swoon Echoes Declines in British Power, Past and Present: The Bank of England had to step in Wednesday after markets deemed a new government economic plan unwise, but the pound has been on a longer slide. (New York Times)

• Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification is a sign of the world to come: How Hurricane Ian got so powerful — in just two days. (Vox) see also Hurricane season gets weird: Fiona, Ian and climate change’s effects on the strongest storms. It was a quiet hurricane season, until it wasn’t. (Grid)

• How Gaslighting Manipulates Reality: Gaslighting isn’t just between people in a relationship—it involves social power, too. (Scientific American)

• Scientists have calculated how many ants are on Earth. The number is so big it’s ‘unimaginable.’ We conservatively estimate our planet harbours about 20 quadrillion ants. That’s 20 thousand million millions, or in numerical form, 20,000,000,000,000,000 (20 with 15 zeroes) (Washington Post)

• Girls Are Leaving High School Basketball, and Here’s Why: More sports options, single-sport athletes and the physical demands of the game have depressed participation even as the women’s college and pro games grow. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Last, Painful Days of Anthony Bourdain: A new, unauthorized biography reveals intimate, often raw, details of the TV star’s life, including his tumultuous relationship with the Italian actor Asia Argento. And it’s drawing criticism from many of his friends and family. (New York Times)