The new BMW XM Hybrid is a lot of things: a high horsepower, very expensive, top-of-the-line SUV, that is the first hybrid from BMW Motorsports GmbH, aka “M” sports division.

The specs on the Plug-in hybrid powertrain are impressive:

-TwinPower Turbo, 4.4-liter V-8 engine

-644HP + 590lb-ft of torque

-0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds

-8-speed M Steptronic transmission

-194-hp electric motor

-317-volt battery pack 25.7-kWh battery pack (30 miles e-driving range)

The look is muscular, angular, and imposing, perhaps pointing to a new design language from BMW for its hybrid and electric vehicles. A full recharge of the hybrid takes just over three hours. Larger than the X5 and X6, but smaller than the X7, if it wasn’t an XM, it might have been an X8. The 6062-pound SUV uses Adaptive M Suspension dampers, while the xDrive all-wheel-drive system is rear-biased, sending power to all four of the 23-inch wheels.

It arrives in April 2023 with an MSRP of $159,995.

BMW has rolled out a series of plug-in hybrids, and the XM will be the marquee’s top-of-the-line. Or, maybe not. If the XM is not powerful (or expensive) enough for you, the BMW XM “Label Red” will follow soon after the XM Hybrid. Over 735 hp and 735 lb-ft of torque, MSRP starting over $185,000.

