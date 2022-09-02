The Cadillac Series 40-62 was produced by Cadillac from 1940 through 1964. It was used to introduce the Cadillac Coupe de Ville (and Eldorado) which started out as special appearance packages that were later placed into production.

The post-war United States had seen a long run of economic expansion, with the expansion of suburbia and a build-out of the US highway system. The rise of car culture was an inevitable result of this. Cars became bigger, faster, more ornate, and ever more stylized.

The 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe DeVille perfectly reflects the excesses of the era. The fins — which were emblematic of the aviation industry — were enormous. All of the lines, intakes, twin taillights, and other stylistic flourishes were similarly and aero and huge.

Prices for these range from $7,425 to $220,000 (see this or this); this car was bid to $105,000 but did not meet the reserve price.

Source: Bring A Trailer