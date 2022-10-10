10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• What a Stock Market Bottom Looks Like: Life would be easier if this was the case. But if everything was obvious in the stock market it wouldn’t offer such wonderful long-term returns. (Wealth of Common Sense)

• America Is Unleashing Its Economic Arsenal: Targeted measures are becoming a bigger part of US foreign policy. (Businessweek) see also US Chip Sanctions ‘Kneecap’ China’s Tech Industry: The toughest export restrictions yet cut off AI hardware and chip-making tools crucial to China’s commercial and military ambitions. (Wired)

• US banks gain from Fed rate hikes while keeping deposit interest low Wall St is charging more for loans but setting aside money for a possible downturn. (Financial Times)

• Bad News is Good News: 52-week lows tend to cluster, and right now that’s the environment we find ourselves in. The S&P 500 has experienced thirteen 52-week lows this year…which is more than we saw the entire last decade. (Irrelevant Investor)

• Twitter Faces Only Bad Outcomes If the $44 Billion Musk Deal Closes: The company has been damaged by the drama over the deal, and things look bumpy if it goes through. (Businessweek)

• San Francisco’s Empty Train Cars Spell Trouble for Public Transit: The Bay Area experienced the nation’s sharpest decline in ridership during the pandemic, and a fiscal cliff looms. (Bloomberg)

• The AI is Coming: It is now possible to generate a stunning lifelike image from scratch in thirty seconds by typing a prompt. Truly incredible. (Alex MacCaw)

• Five Decades Into The War On Drugs, Decriminalizing Marijuana Has High Bipartisan Support: Americans agree that the country’s legislation on marijuana does need an update. Polling conducted before the Oct. 6 pardon found 6 in 10 American voters said weed should be legal in the U.S.; 7 in 10 among voters under 45 (72%), Democrats (71%) and Black voters (72%), Republicans (47%) and voters 65 or over (45%). (FiveThirtyEight)

• ‘Almost Famous’ Heads to Broadway, Purple Aura Intact: Cameron Crowe adapted his Oscar-winning screenplay, about writing for Rolling Stone in the ’70s, preserving parts of the movie’s soundtrack and zingers (Don’t take drugs!) for the stage. (New York Times)

• The Bigfoot of Baltimore: Justin Tucker is the surest thing in football. But he gets nervous thinking about those kicks, too. (Wall Street Journal)