AI Steve Jobs interviewed by AI Joe Rogan

October 16, 2022 11:00am by

 

This is pretty mind-blowing: a podcast that is entirely generated by artificial intelligence where Joe Rogan interviews Steve Jobs.

One of the most important women in Apple’s history never worked for Apple Margot Comstock took her winnings from a TV game show and bought a computer. It led to a magazine, which turned into a major hub for the nascent community of developers and fans of one of the most important computers in history. https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/11/23397926/margot-comstock-apple-ii-softalk

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under