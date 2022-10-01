MiB: David McRaney on Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with science journalist David McRaney, who investigates the psychology of reasoning, decision-making and judgment on his blog “You Are Not So Smart.” The blog, which he launched in 2009, spawned a bestselling book, now available in 17 languages, as well as a podcast. McRaney’s most recent book, “How Minds Change: The Surprising Science of Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion,” came out this year.

We discuss how his thinking has evolved over time, from focusing on behavioral biases and why people are wrong, to learning what leads people to change their minds. Humans are social primates, so everybody is persuadable, but it is a specific process. It is less about facts, and more about their social support system, and their willingness to change their belief system. It is a complex but time-consuming, process.

He explains why we “feel we know things” rather than actually understanding the universe around us. All reality is virtual reality, as we experience the universe through our own internal model, rather than an objective view.

