10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Is This Crypto’s Lehman Moment? Here’s how to make sense of the industry-shaking collapse of FTX. (New York Times)

• Riverfront Square, the failed Disneyland Park successor that beer helped kill: As Disneyland grew into an international sensation, Disney began deciding on his next big project. He wasn’t yet sure he wanted to build a whole new theme park, but when St. Louis came knocking in 1963, his ears perked up. What followed was a strange saga of urban planning, beer wars and a failed project that would change Disney parks forever. (SF Gate)

• 12 Lessons on Money and More From Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger: Wisdom from two of the world’s most successful investors. (Morningstar)

• The Fingerprints of History: There are a handful of times in my life where the first encounter with somebody stayed with me forever. One of those moments was in 2014 when I met Scott Krisiloff. At the time, he was running an asset management company, but the thing that hit me had nothing to do with his day job. He was in the process of reading every issue that Time Magazine had ever published, starting in 1923. I couldn’t believe it. (Irrelevant Investor)

• The ridiculous but important Twitter check mark fiasco, explained: Hours after Musk started offering paid check marks, tweets from fake “verified” accounts flooded the platform. (Vox) see also Elon Musk: ‘Aren’t you entertained?’ The Tesla chief talks to Roula Khalaf about moving to Mars, saving free speech via Twitter — and why ageing is one ‘problem’ that should not be solved. (Financial Times)

• The remarkable influence of Friedrich Hayek: Modern free-market ideology owes much to the thought of an Austrian economist neglected for the first half of his life (Prospect)

• Weed Is Now Legal in Thailand. How Long Will the High Times Last? Cannabis shops have multiplied since the drug was decriminalized, with caveats, in June. But some lawmakers are pushing for tighter regulation. (New York Times)

• Why we still don’t have a vaccine for the common cold: For decades, scientists have been on the hunt for a universal common cold vaccine—and they’re still searching. (Popular Science)

• The Struggle With The Audience: What we can learn from artists about how to deal with other people’s expectations. (The Ruffian)

• The Making of Silent Bruce: Willis was a fast-talking lead who became a man-of-few-words star. It made his mental decline that much harder to notice. (Vulture)