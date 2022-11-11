2023 BMW i7 EV

The 7 Series is all new and redesigned, with your choice of electric or traditional ICE powertrains: the 740i is a rear-drive, 3.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder that makes 375 HP; the 760i xDrive Sedan is all-wheel drive, with a 4.4-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine making 536HP.

But the top of the line is now an all-electric luxury sedan: the i7 starting at $119,300, producing 536 HP, with a range that is about 300 miles. 0-60 MPH only takes 4.5 seconds.



Source: Road and Track



Source: BMW



Source: Car and Driver



Source: Hot Cars