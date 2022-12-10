10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• Why You Should Enable Apple’s New Security Feature in iOS 16.2 Right Now: Apple just rolled out iOS 16.2, a software update that includes a key new feature called Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. That means you can finally enable end-to-end encryption for your iCloud backups so no one but you—not even Apple—can access your iCloud data. (New York Times)

• The FUD Behind the Crypto Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance’s Changpeng Zhao were ostensible partners before Zhao helped blow the whistle on Bankman-Fried’s failures. The bad feelings go back for years. (Businessweek) see also The socially sanctioned arrogance of SBF: Sam Bankman-Fried is what happens when nobody looks under the hood. (Vox)

• Private Equity Firms Say These Funds Hold Their ‘Crown Jewels’ — But Most Investors Are Opting Out: “Just because LPs are accepting a liquidity route doesn’t mean they wanted to sell,” says ILPA’s Brian Hoehn. (Institutional Investor)

• Americans are draining the money they saved during the pandemic: Pandemic savings have helped keep people spending even as inflation has spiked. But their stockpiles are increasingly dwindling. (Vox)

• Housing, Inflation and Why the Fed Should Consider a Pause. This “dramatic shift” in household formation is leading to Rents Falling Faster than “Seasonality Alone”. Since rents are falling – and will likely continue to fall – it probably makes sense to look at inflation ex-shelter for monetary policy over the next several months. (Calculated Risk)

• The Rise And Fall Of The Hype Watch: Last year, a handful of specific watches – you know the ones – went from “rather expensive, even for a luxury item” to “these prices simply cannot be real.” This year, the bubble popped. Here’s what happened, and what it means for 2023. (Hodinkee)

• Are Mushrooms the Future of Alternative Leather? MycoWorks uses mycelium, the substance in the root structure of mushrooms, to make Reishi, which has the look and feel of leather. Big-name companies are very interested. (New York Times)

• Who Painted That New Cosmic You? Lensa’s trippy, A.I.-generated avatars are a viral hit. But their magic comes from an unsettling place. (Slate)

• They Fought the Lawn. And the Lawn Lost. After their homeowner association ordered them to replace their wildlife-friendly plants with turf grass, a Maryland couple sued. They ended up changing state law. (New York Times)

• The No-Name Quarterback Who Just Outplayed Tom Brady: Brock Purdy—the last pick of the 2022 draft—leads San Francisco to a soaring win over Tampa Bay, underlining that NFL talent can lurk in unexpected places (Wall Street Journal)