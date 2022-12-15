Last year, I interviewed Peter Lynch of Fidelity at the MIT Sloan Conference.
I also met George Noble, who worked with Peter for many years. He runs a fun trading group on Twitter — and had me be guest on it this week. Strap yourself for in for a fun ride with a bunch of traders.
NO BULL – Market Talk with George Noble
Please consider donating to World Central Kitchen:
Listeners have been asking how they can show their appreciation for the talks George is hosting. Top of mind right now are the millions suffering as a result of the tragedy in Ukraine. World Central Kitchen has joined the fight to provide humanitarian aid to those in need of fresh food and meals within Ukraine and in bordering countries. Please consider donating generously to World Central Kitchen on behalf of No Bull – Market Talk with George Noble.