MiB: Luis Berruga, CEO, Global X ETFs

This week, we speak with Luis Berruga, the chief executive officer at Global X ETFs. Before joining Global X, which has $42 billion in assets under management, Berruga was an investment banker at Jefferies.

We discuss some of his favorite themes and ETF tickers. Berruga explains how the firm’s deep research bench allows them to test new ideas and their investment strategies for investment performance, liquidity, and conviction.

We also discuss some of their more popular themes and their tickers:

Founder-Run Companies BOSS

Interest Rate Hedge RATE

Variable Rate Preferred PFFV

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call QYLD

Cybersecurity BUG

Lithium & Battery Tech LIT

Wind Energy WNDY

Clean Water AQWA

To clarify the audio — which was edited for brevity — when I mention I really like a specific Global X ETF on the show, I was referring to their themes and/or wacky ticker symbols; these are not “Buy” or “Sell” recommendations. (Disclosure: RWM does not own any of these).

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Luis Berruga’s Current Reading

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl



Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

