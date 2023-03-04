MiB: Maria Vassalou, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

This week, we speak with Dr. Maria Vassalou, co-chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Previously, she worked at Soros Capital Management and with Steve Cohen at SAC Capital. Prior to her career in asset management, Dr. Vassalou was an associate professor of finance at Columbia Business School, which she joined in 1995 and where she established many of the investment principles she employs today. She earned her Ph.D. in financial economics from London Business School.

In our conversation, Dr. Vassalou explains how she began quantitatively identifying correlations between various macro events as a prof at Columbia School of Business. The inflation and rising rate environment we experienced in 2022 were just the kinds of macro events she had studied . Those situations favor value over growth and smaller cap stocks over larger ones. We saw that manifest itself in 2022 when macro funds like hers dramatically outperformed their traditional benchmarks.

In 2023, some of the worst-quality stocks have done very well — namely Goldman’s non-profitable tech basket as well as their “soft-landing” basket. This also reflects the rise of quant macro as a driver of alpha.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

