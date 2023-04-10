10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• What Beat the S&P 500 Over the Past Three Decades? Doing Nothing: A strategy of buying a basket of stocks and leaving them untouched outperformed the index, not to mention scores of active managers. (Morningstar)

• AI Can Write a Song, but It Can’t Beat the Market: Quants have tried for decades with limited success at their biggest challenge (Wall Street Journal) see also ‘Overemployed’ Hustlers Exploit ChatGPT To Take On Even More Full-Time Jobs: “ChatGPT does like 80 percent of my job,” said one worker. Another is holding the line at four robot-performed jobs. “Five would be overkill,” he said. (Vice)

• The Repo Man Returns as More Americans Fall Behind on Car Payments: Pandemic relief measures shielded many people from repossession, but that’s changing as interest rates and auto prices soar. (Businessweek)

• Rupert Wins Again: For the media mogul, the massive Dominion settlement fee is just the cost of doing business. (Politico)

• Is Substack Notes a ‘Twitter clone’? We asked CEO Chris Best Can Substack handle the wrath of Elon Musk and the pain of content moderation? (The Verge)

• How to Sell a Power Generator No One Has Heard Of: Mainspring Energy’s device is a new way to create clean electricity, and it can run on hydrogen. (Bloomberg)

• The Origins of Creativity: The concept was devised in postwar America, in response to the cultural and commercial demands of the era. Now we’re stuck with it. (New Yorker)

• Leonardo da Vinci Was Jewish: Italian historian Carlo Vecce set out to debunk rumors of da Vinci’s foreign origins, but a newly discovered document changed his mind. (Tablet)

• ‘A gamechanger’: this simple device could help fight the war on abortion rights in the US: Only a tiny fraction of primary care physicians provide abortion care. Dr Joan Fleischman believes that training them in a simple and easy abortion method might be the best way to offset the war on access. (The Guardian)

• ‘Nobody Can Take Your Power’: Megan Thee Stallion in Her Own Words: Megan Thee Stallion assumed she would be believed. But after coming forward about her shooting by fellow rapper and onetime friend Tory Lanez after a Los Angeles party in July 2020, she faced vitriol from gossip blogs, online strangers, and even peers. Here, for the first and only time since her assailant’s guilty verdict on three felony counts, she talks about moving past what happened. (Elle)