MiB: Private Equity

Over the past few years, I have been featuring more and more fund managers from the private equity space on the podcast. It is a fairly decent and continually expanding list.
I was a little concerned about top-ticking PE but decided to ignore that worry. Lots of listeners had asked for more private credit, CRE, and PE investors; many of these folks who had previously maintained a low profile (~ the 2000s and 2010s) became more comfortable being more public this decade.
Last, I suspect that the private sector of investing is here to stay. Hopefully, these lists are useful to whoever is researching these sorts of things.
Along with he other lists, I’ll keep updating this one as necessary…
• Ken Kencel, Churchill Asset Management (April 1, 2023)
• Joe Barratta, Blackstone’s Global Head of Private Equity (April 15, 2023)
• David Layton, CEO of Partners Group (February 25, 2023)
• Steven Klinsky, New Mountain Capital (January 21, 2023)
• Robert Koenigsberger, Gramercy Funds Management (December 17, 2022)
• Mark Jenkins, The Carlyle Group (April 23, 2022)
• Jonathan Lavine, Bain Capital (April 9, 2022)
• David Conrod on Raising PE Capital (January 29, 2022)
• Joan Solotar, Blackstone’s Global Head of Private Wealth Solutions (August 28, 2021)
• Fran Kinniry, Vanguard (August 21, 2021)
• Scott Sperling, Co-CEO of Thomas. H. Lee (May 22, 2021)
• Mario Giannini, Hamilton Lane (October 31, 2020)
• Henry Cornell, Cornell Capital (May 16, 2020)
