10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Pandemic Didn’t Upend US Geography: Three years after Covid began, big cities are still standing. But work and housing shifts are translating to some enduring changes. (CityLab)

• So You Want to Launch a Hedge Fund? The first thing you need to do as a new fund is raise some seed capital. Having a wealthy benefactor helps; failing that, it can be hard work. Dan Loeb of Third Point, a New York-based hedge fund focused on event-driven, value-oriented investing with $16 billion in assets under management, describes how he spent six months in the early 1990s driving around the country opening savings accounts at mutually held savings and loans companies which later demutualized, providing the seed capital for his fund. (Net Interest) see also The Super Rich Are Are Nervous About the Economy. Should You Be? Don’t let the abundance of high-end designer wear adorning the Wall Street spouses fool you. Despite a rebound in stocks in the first quarter, it isn’t like the environment is now any easier to navigate. Sharply higher interest rates and the recent banking sector meltdown are making life difficult not only for common folk but for masters of the universe. (Barron’s)

• Short-Term & Long-Term Inflation Trends: It’s not coming down as fast as some people would like but at least the trend is lower. And once those 8-9% readings start dropping off it wouldn’t surprise me to see 2-3% inflation by the end of the summer. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• We’ve Been Measuring the Economy All Wrong: Questionable theoretical assumptions drive economic models to rubber-stamp disastrous policy changes. (The Atlantic)

• Fox News won. Dominion won. The rest of us lost. Rupert Murdoch’s company doesn’t like paying the $787 million settlement. But now it’s back to business as usual. (Vox)

• What Your Favorite Personality Test Says About You: Are you a Myers-Briggs person, an Enneagram person, or something else? The Atlantic made a quiz to help you find out. (The Atlantic)

• Ticks Are Bringing Disease to a Backyard Near You: Bites, infections are increasing as temperatures warm and deer populations grow. (Wall Street Journal)

• Colorado River snaking through Grand Canyon most endangered US waterway: Unique ecosystem on the brink of collapse due to climate crisis and mismanagement, says conservation group American Rivers (The Guardian)

• Why It Matters That Trump Is Leading The 2024 Primary Field In Endorsements: Leaders in FiveThirtyEight endorsement points and national primary polls on the day before the Iowa caucuses, and the eventual nominees, in every Democratic and Republican presidential primary without an incumbent since 1972. Endorsements are about as predictive of primaries as polls. (fivethirtyeight)

• The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City: NYT critic, Pete Wells, ranks his favorites in all five boroughs. (New York Times)