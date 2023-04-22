MiB: Brian Hamburger, MarketCounsel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Brian Hamburger, founder and chief executive officer of the business / regulatory compliance consultancy MarketCounsel, as well as the founder and chief counsel of the Hamburger Law Firm, a boutique law firm that focuses on investment and securities industry matters. Hamburger also hosts the MarketCounsel Summit, which has been called “the Davos of wealth management.”

When he launched the firm in 2000, no one in the legal field was offering a comprehensive set of regulatory and compliance services that he wanted to offer. To fund the start-up, he sold his house (FSBO), used the proceeds to launch both firms, and never looked back.

Hamburger explains how the Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) industry has gone through a substantial consolidation at elevated prices, very often 3X revenues and/or 20X profits. To private capital, an RIA looks a lot like a bond with an 8-10% yield and an equity kicker. This was especially attractive during an era of 0% Fed Funds rates and 2% 10-Year bonds.

We also discuss the differences between “lifestyle” practices, roll-ups, carve-outs, and what it takes to lift a billion-dollar team from a wirehouse and stand them up on another platform or as an independent. There are substantial restrictions and non-competes created by the largest Broker Dealers many of which have been overturned by “right-to-work” states. Still, there are huge anti-competitive restrictions, many of which do not exist in any other industry.

Brian Hamburger’s Favorite Books

Stocks for the Long Run: The Definitive Guide to Financial Market Returns & Long-Term Investment Strategies, Sixth Edition by Jeremy Siegel



The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers by Ben Horowitz



Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman



The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko



Where Are the Customers’ Yachts?: or A Good Hard Look at Wall Street by Fred Schwed



Freakonomics Revised and Expanded Edition by Steven Levitt



The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It by Michael E. Gerber

