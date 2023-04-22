10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Apocalypse Sow: Can Anything Stop the Feral Hog Invasion? They’ve overrun nearly the entire state, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage annually in spite of widespread attempts at eradication—including traps, contraceptives, and a heavily armed Ted Nugent. (Texas Monthly)

• Pre-rolled Joints and TikTok Feuds: This Is the Diamond District? The demise of Manhattan’s Old World jewelry industry has been predicted for years. But the 47th Street hustle has some life in it yet. (New York Times).

• The eccentric pioneers of vegetable electricity: In the 19th Century, a handful of scientists were gripped with a strange obsession – that electricity might be harnessed to make plants grow better. Could they have been on to something? (BBC)

• The secret ingredient to hustle culture: A virtual assistant in the Philippines How the office grind is being outsourced from Silicon Valley to Manila. (Rest Of World)

• How Jim Jordan, a Fighter Aligned With Trump, Wrestled His Way to Power: The Ohio Republican defines himself by his penchant for punching back, whether against allegations that he was derelict in a sex abuse scandal or attempts to prosecute the former president. (New York Times).

• The Florida sheriff vs. the neo-Nazi ‘scumbags’. “There is always the risk, yes, that you could give them more attention,” Chitwood said. “But if you expose them for what they are, I think the overwhelming majority of us will think, ‘wow, nobody wants to be like that.” (Washington Post)

• The cult of Sigmund Freud: The inventor of psychoanalysis attracted failed scientists and sexual opportunists, and built his legacy upon myth and error. (New Statesman)

• You Have a New Memory: What do we mean when we say the internet is reading our minds? (Slate)

• The Vietnamnese Climate Trap: As rising seas ruin crops, Mekong Delta farmers are moving to big cities, straining their finances and families. Climate change is displacing a million farmers in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta – but for most, migration is not an option. Their stories challenge conventional wisdom on what ‘climate refugees’ look like and where they go. (Globe and Mail)

• Welcome to The Ringer’s Top 125 Players in the NBA Ranked: a year-round, around-the-clock ranking of the players making the biggest impact on the league right now. Throughout the regular season and into the offseason, our triumvirate of analysts—Rob Mahoney, J. Kyle Mann, and Michael Pina—will update this list based on recent results. Check back regularly for revised rankings, fresh analysis, new features, fan letters from Ringer friends and family, and more. (The Ringer)