10 Bad Takes On This Market

Let’s see if I can find something to counter and/or undercut each of these 10 items listed in this morning’s tweet above:

1. Only 5 stocks driving markets?!



Then why are Equal-weighted indices doing so well?

Equal-weighted Nasdaq100 up 17% since the June lows for the market because “it’s only 5 stocks”? How bad at math do you need to be to think that it’s only 5 stocks driving this market?

via @allstarcharts https://t.co/xHid2ZuqMf pic.twitter.com/8r3eAIlmsN — Barry Ritholtz (@ritholtz) May 16, 2023

2. Recession is inevitable?

If you interpret that literally, then yes, one day there will be a recession. But people have been forecasting an imminent recession for 18 months — and we still have yet to have one.

This tweet by Steve Rattner — who I consider a better-than-average, rational market analyst — was exactly a year ago today:

3. Breadth is terrible

There are many ways to depict how broad market participation is, but the simplest is the ADVANCE/DECLINE line. It measures how many stocks are going up versus down.

Here are the NDX & SPX (Redlines at bottom). Both seem to be doing fine