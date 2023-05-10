10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Will AI Fix Work? The pace of work is outpacing our ability to keep up. AI is poised to create a whole new way of working. (Microsoft)

• Why Are Americans So Negative About the Economy? There are now huge gaps between what people say about the economy and both what the data says and what they say about their own experience. And we have some new information on what lies behind these gaps. (New York Times) see also Is Partisanship Driving Consumer Sentiment? Does it make sense that current sentiment readings are worse than the 1987 Crash, 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Dotcom implosion, Great Financial Crisis, and the Pandemic Panic? (The Big Picture)

• RIP: A Dozen Things I’ve Learned from Sam Zell about Investing and Business. The founder and chairman of Equity Group Investments passed away at 81; he started in the real estate business but owned a range of businesses. His nickname is “the Grave Dancer” since he is often a distressed asset investor. (25iq)

• Crypto: New. Fraud: Old. When you democratize finance, you get the good and the bad. (Vox)

• New York City May Be Sinking Under the Weight of Its Skyscrapers: A scientific journal suggests that the city’s 1.68 trillion pounds of buildings are causing the city to descend, in some neighborhoods faster than others. (Architectural Digest)

• Is Britain Finally Ready To Admit Brexit Was a (Catastrophic) Mistake? Britain’s Self Inflicted Catastrophe Is Turning Out….Exactly Like We All Warned It Would (Eudaimonia)

• From his new home in Austin, legendary VC Bill Gurley opens up about why he stepped back from Benchmark and his next act. Gurley says his portfolio companies, which include HackerOne, Nextdoor, GoodEggs, and Solv, require a lot more of his attention these days in the current environment, and meetings are taking up a lot of his time. But he’s dabbling in a few things in the background: Public stock investing. (Fortune)

• Why birds and their songs are good for our mental health: Birds are a way to connect with nature, which is associated with better body and brain health, research shows. (Washington Post)

• How mifepristone became a target of the US anti-abortion movement: The abortion pill, first invented in 1980 in France, was slow to be accepted in the US. Now, it’s at the center of a major court fight. (The Guardian)

• Nowhere Should Expect a Cool Summer: Even a less punishing season than recent summers would be hotter than historical norms. (The Atlantic)