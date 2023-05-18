Barron’s: How Advisors Can Create Killer Content

At Barron’s Independent Advisor Conference held in Dallas in March, I got to sit down with Greg Bartalos to discuss the idea of how advisors can use content as a way to enhance their business.

The tagline is “Want to create content, but not sure how to get started? The chairman and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management tells all” but we really spend most of the time explaining why it doesn’t quite work the way people expect, and why it a lot of work, and far less lucrative than many seem to imagine.

Still, if you are interested in blogging, podcasting, or YouTubing as a way to enhance your brand and reputation, it’s a good place to start.

Check it out at Barron’s, iTunes, and Spotify.

If I can get a transcript, I’ll post it later…

