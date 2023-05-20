MiB: Robyn Grew, Man Group CEO

This week, we speak with Robyn Grew, currently, the President at Man Group, and effective September 1, the firm’s new CEO. The firm manages about $145 billion in client assets and is the world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund. As president, she is responsible for corporate sustainability and responsible investing; Man Solutions and Man FRM; central trading, funds treasury and bank relationships; operations; financial crime; corporate real estate; and communications. She is also a member of Man Group’s senior executive governance committee. Previously she was COO, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Global Head of Legal and Compliance. Before joining the firm in 2010 as Chief Compliance Officer for Man GLG, Robyn held Sr. positions at Barclays Capital and at Lehman Brothers and LIFFE. A qualified barrister in the UK, she has worked in the investment industry since 1994.

Grew is set to become the first female CEO at the 240-year-old firm. She will succeed Luke Ellis (MiB here), where her biggest test on the job will be whether she can match or beat the firm’s performance under her predecessor.

Her favorite learned phrase is: “Be smart, be dumb.” Meaning, if you are ever attending a meeting where you don’t understand something that’s going on, you should say so, and ask for an explanation. No pretending, no faking it til you make She notes “You’d be surprised how many people can’t answer the question. . . but also it’s it’s OK not to know everything, it’s the only way you learn.”

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on iTunes Stitcher, Bloomberg, Spotify, Google, and YouTube. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Ramit Sethi writes about money, business, and psychology. He is the author of NYT bestseller I Will Teach You to Be Rich and the host of the popular Netflix series “How to Get Rich.”

Robyn Grew Favorite Books

Orlando by Virginia Woolf



Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami



Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami

