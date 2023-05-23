RWM is Coming to Austin

Hey Y’all! We’re coming to Austin,Texas to celebrate the opening of RWM Austin!

If you’ve always been curious about what it’s like to be a client of Ritholtz Wealth Management, this is your chance. This June 12th, 13th and 14th we will be in town to kick off our local Austin office. We’re have a few spots left to meet with prospective clients. In addition to our founding partner Kris Venne, and our new firm president Jay Tini, we are also bringing eight of superstar financial planners and client service reps into town.

To get on the calendar: info@ritholtzwealth.com subject line: Austin.

Or, just call 212.625.1200 with any questions you may have.

Similarly, if you’re a financial advisor in Texas and you’re looking to learn more about how we can take your career to the next level, be sure to get in touch.


(Here we are in 2019 raising a glass at the firm’s first offsite. Austinites will easily recognize this as the indoor / outdoor dining room at Lamberts on 2nd Street.) If you’d like to speak with us about your situation but you’re not from Texas, that’s cool too, we’re standing by: ritholtzwealth.com

