MiB: Greg Davis, CIO Vanguard

This week, we speak with Vanguard’s chief investment officer Greg Davis. He is responsible for the oversight of approximately $7 trillion managed by Vanguard fixed income, equity index, and quantitative equity groups. Davis also serves as a member of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the US Treasury Department. He has more than 25 years of investment management experience.

We discuss how his career took a series of unexpected turns, including beginning by studying insurance and working as the CIO / director of Vanguard Australia and Asia-Pacific, before taking over all of fixed income worldwide. Tim Buckley, who became CEO of Vanguard Group in 2018, eventually elevated Davis to CIO.

Davis explains why Vanguard doesn’t play the forecasting game, noting the “forecasting game is really hard and even harder for the short-term.” Instead, the Vanguard capital markets model “runs large simulations that show a probabilistic set of results, and so we tend to aim at the median, the midpoint of the distribution of those observations.” As to the tail, both positively and negatively, that is going to happen on occasion, but most of the time you are in the middle of the distribution.

Davis adds “Instead of forecasting events you have no control over, you can control your diversification and costs.”

Greg Davis’ Current Reading

Plunder: Private Equity’s Plan to Pillage America by Brendan Ballou



From Here to Equality, Second Edition: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century by William A. Darity Jr. and A. Kirsten Mullen

