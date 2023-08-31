Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index: +0.2%

The Fed’s favored inflation report was a 2.1% annualized (3 months through July) and 3.3% year-over-year.

Here is BEA:

Personal income increased $45.0 billion (0.2 percent at a monthly rate) in July, according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (table 3 and table 5). Disposable personal income (DPI), personal income less personal current taxes, increased $7.3 billion (less than 0.1 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $144.6 billion (0.8 percent).

The PCE price index increased 0.2 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent (table 9). Real DPI decreased 0.2 percent in July and real PCE increased 0.6 percent; goods increased 0.9 percent and services increased 0.4 percent (tables 5 and 7).