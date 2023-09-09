MiB: Jon McAuliffe, the Voleon Group

This week, we speak with Jon McAuliffe, who is co-founder and chief investment officer at the Voleon Group, heading the firm’s investment strategy, research, and development. Previously, he developed and managed statistical arbitrage trading strategies at D.E.Shaw. McAuliffe has a unique track record of successful innovation applying statistical methods to real-life prediction problems, particularly in the financial markets. He is also an adjunct professor of statistics at UC Berkeley, where he earned his Ph.D.

We discuss his career in machine learning, from Amazon’s recommendation engine to using AI to manage portfolios. McAuliffe explains the unique challenges of predictive accuracy via machine learning, where the trade-off is increased complexity for more accurate modeling. The firm applies machine learning to a four step process of data assembly, Prediction Engine, Portfolio Construction, and Execution. Voleon, which manages $10 billion in client assets, has achieved great success applying these technologies to investing.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Jon McAuliffe’s Books

Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace



The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami



Stoner by John Williams



White Noise by Don DeLillo



1984 by George Orwell



Brave New World by Aldous Huxley



When Genius Failed: The Rise and Fall of Long-Term Capital Management by Roger Lowenstein



The Dispossessed by Ursula K. Le Guin



The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin



Cryptonomicon by Neal Stephenson



Tenth of December by George Saunders



The Selfish Gene by Richard Dawkins



Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect by Will Guidara

